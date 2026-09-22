Tamil Nadu expands free breakfast scheme to classes 6–8 from today

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will launch the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme on Tuesday, extending free breakfast coverage to students of Classes 6 to 8 in government and government-aided schools.

The programme will be formally inaugurated at Chennai Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Tiruvanmiyur, at about 8.30 am.

The majority of the expansion will reach around 15.30 lakh extra students currently enrolled in 15,454 government and government-aided schools.

The state government has further increased the allocation for the programme from Rs 217.63 crore to Rs 724 crore for this financial year.

Key Details

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Classes covered: Students from Classes 6 to 8.

Additional beneficiaries: Around 15.30 lakh students.

Schools covered: Approximately 15,454 government and aided schools.

Additional allocation: ₹217.63 crore for 2026–27.

Total allocation: The programme’s allocation rises to ₹724 crore.

Launch venue: Chennai Middle School, Gandhi Gramam, Tiruvanmiyur.

Districts excluded for now: Chengalpattu and Tiruppur, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force ahead of the October 6 bypolls.

The present breakfast programme comprises a variety of food items like upma, kichadi and pongal, along with millet-based products as well.

The state has constituted a committee to study and find methods to enrich the menu and increase protein content.

The launch was initially scheduled for September 17, but was later shifted to September 22 during Vijay’s official visit to London.

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