Tamil Nadu Election Results: Vijay’s TVK crosses 100, emerges as single largest party

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Chennai: Counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly election is underway. The election battle in Tamil Nadu revolves around the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and fresh entrant Actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), VCK, and PMK.

Early trends from Tamil Nadu show Vijay’s TVK surging past the 100-mark to emerge as the clear frontrunner in the race.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

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The process begins with postal ballots, followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission’s official portal.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency at the end of the first round of counting by a margin of 1,669 votes, following the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections began on Monday.