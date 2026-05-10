Tamil Nadu CM Vijay provides 200 units free power, women’s safety force

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay soon after the oath taking ceremony, signed the order documents which included 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers and for setting up a special force for women’s safety, and last not the least also for anti-drug trafficking units across the state.

The oath was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar; meanwhile, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vijay’s parents, actress Trisha Krishna and others were also present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to embrace the occasion.

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It is being reportedly said that nine other TVK leaders, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana, will take oath as ministers in his maiden cabinet.

As per reports, The TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues. While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu enters new era of politics as Vijay takes oath as CM