Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hikes Dearness Allowance by 2% for government employees, teachers

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has announced 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and teachers in the state. It has been increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent.

According to reports, around 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners are expected to benefit from this.

The move is most likely to affect the state exchequer and will reportedly place an additional burden of nearly Rs 1,230 crore.

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The announcement came following a high-level review meeting chaired by CM Vijay at the Chief Secretariat regarding the current financial position of the Tamil Nadu government and the functioning of the Finance Department.

Earlier, Vijay had also announced that the May 2026 instalment of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme which will provide Rs 1,000 every month would soon be credited to the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries.

The scheme was launched under the DMK-led government. It is expected to be structured again while continuing benefits for nearly 1.31 crore existing beneficiaries across the state.