Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gives first independence day speech, targets rivals

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Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay delivered his first Independence Day speech on Saturday.

He spoke about governance, corruption and the role of Gen Z in the state’s future.

Vijay stated his government was working towards transparent and good governance,.

He mentioned his government’s efforts to prevent public revenue from being diverted to private individuals and also to eliminate corruption in various departments

He highlighted the importance Gen Z and placing the younger generation at the centre of his message for the state’s future.

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Without pointing at any individual or party, Vijay took a dig at all those, who work against his governance.

He warned that they will be defeated. Any conspiracies against his administration would be thwarted.

This address marked importance of Vijay , who from being one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars to politics and is now serving as the Chief Minister.

His Independence Day speech comes amid continuing political confrontations with opposition parties in the state.