Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay takes oath as MLA at Chennai secretariat

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay took oath as Member of Tamil Nadu assembly at the secretariat in Chennai. The oath was administered by protem speaker MV Karuppaiah. Apart from Vijay, other TVK MLAs will also take oath as members of assembly.

Meanwhile, in his first speech after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay expressed his will to run a “transparent government”, noting that he would perform all actions “openly.” He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state’s treasury.

“After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women,” CM Vijay said.

Pointing out the ‘poor financials’ of the state, while blaming DMK, Vijay continued, “Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself.

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The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore; the treasury has been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge. I am not saying this for effect; only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand what is there and what is not.”

He further vowed not to use “people’s money”, emphasising that his primary focus would be to improve education, roads, drinking water facilities, and other essential services.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party achieved historic success in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections, as it emerged as single largest party in the assembly, winning 108 seats. Meanwhile, TVK was ten short of majority mark 118, it received support from other parties including Congress, VCK, Left parties and IUML.

(With Inputs from ANI)