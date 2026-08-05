Tamil Nadu CM chairs high-level review meeting ahead of Thursday’s Agriculture Budget

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay holds a review meeting in the secretariat now ahead of Thursday’s Agriculture Budget.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting where the TN Agriculture Minister, department secretary and officials participate in the meeting.

Sources said the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Joseph Vinay, focussed on increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy and sugarcane.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the state budget for the financial year 2026-27, outlining a visionary roadmap to transform the state into a 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by the year 2031.

In his address to the Legislative Assembly, the Finance Minister lauded the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay, stating that his entry into public service was driven by a moral obligation to the people. He remarked that the Chief Minister has successfully navigated various political challenges to establish a foundation for transparent governance and principled politics. According to the Minister, the administration has not only met its initial commitments but has exceeded expectations in its pursuit of genuine social equity.

A massive portion of the budget has been dedicated to revitalising the state’s educational landscape. The government has earmarked Rs 300 crore for modernisation of 3,734 state-run schools. Furthermore, a new initiative, ‘Super Clean, Super Campus ‘, focused on campus hygiene and security, will be launched in 10,000 schools during its opening phase, supported by an outlay of Rs 139 crore. This program aims to provide round-the-clock protection and consistent maintenance of facilities like restrooms and drinking water systems.

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In a significant move, Wilson formally urged the Central Government to restore the process of medical admissions based on Class 12 public examination results.

The Minister said that a sum of ₹300 crores has been allocated this year for modernisation of 3,734 government schools in Tamil Nadu. Under the ‘Super Clean, Super Campus’ scheme, daily cleaning, drinking water and toilet maintenance is to be provided in 10,000 schools in the first phase. A sum of ₹139 crore has been allocated for this.

The government plans to implement a specialised levy on liquor production facilities, which is anticipated to generate approximately Rs 1,000 crore in additional revenue.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the continued implementation of flagship programs, including the provision of 200 units of complimentary electricity and the operations of the specialised rapid response force for women’s safety. She assured the House that all electoral commitments would be met through a systematic, phased approach.

(Source: ANI)