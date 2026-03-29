Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026: TVK chief Vijay to contest from Perambur, Trichy East

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Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday announced that he will contest from the Perambur and Trichy East Assembly constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

“Vote for whistle, it’s a whistle revolution election,” he said while annojuncing the names of the candidates of his party, which has the poll symbol of the whistle. The actor-turned-politician Vijay is making his political debut in this election with his party, TVK.

Vijay will be going against DMK’s sitting MLA RD Shekar, who will contest from Perambur. He is also pitted against the sitting MLA and DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj in Trichy East.

Addressing a press conference, Vijay stressed staying faithful, honest, and devoted to public service, saying women’s safety and a drug-free Tamil Nadu will be prioritised after securing victory in the Assembly elections ahead.

“I urge the people to vote for TVK and our ‘Whistle’ symbol. We are here only for the people, and always for the people. After winning, I promise that we will never misuse public money or indulge in corruption. We will ensure women’s safety, create a drug-free Tamil Nadu, and maintain strict law and order. I assure you we will never act against the interests of the people of this state. This is my promise. I kindly request the people of TN to give one opportunity to TVK for the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Now, the party chief decided to select the Perambur Assembly constituency, which falls under the North Chennai region.

The party’s General Secretary, N Anand, will contest from the T. Nagar constituency, and Treasurer Venkat Ramanan will contest from Mylapore.

From Kolathur VS Babu is pitted against DMK’s MK Stalin while Selvam of the TVK will fight against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk.

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Further, in his address today, Vijay emphasised that the TVK party MLAs are unlike the MLAs of other parties. They understand the struggle of the common man, the voice of the people, and protectors of the Assembly.

“Today is an important day, a day where we introduce the true protectors of the people (Candidates). Our candidates come from ordinary backgrounds. They are not people with great wealth or power. They are people who understand the struggles of the common man. Not like other MLAs who are corrupt. An MLA should not rely merely on experience. What matters is integrity, responsibility, and commitment to the people. An MLA is not just a representative; they are the protectors of the Assembly and the voice of the people. I have personally selected each candidate after careful consideration,” he said.

In a veiled attack at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he said, “The alliance we speak about (DMK) it is not a strong or natural alliance. Such alliances may not last, especially when the outcome is already known.”

Vijay, announced a series of key election promises, stressing his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu. He also assured that all government examinations will be conducted on time without delays. Highlighting youth welfare, Vijay announced a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting scheduled for May 4.

The current tenure of the assembly ends on May 10.

The main contest is expected to be between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes DMK, Congress, and Other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.