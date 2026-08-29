Tamil Nadu: 4 farmers injured in wild boar attack in Ramanathapuram

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Rameswaram: A wild boar from the Karuvelangattu area attacked four farmers who were heading to work in Thimmanathpuram near Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, leaving them seriously injured.

The farmers sustained injuries after the wild boar attacked them while they were in the field. The injured farmers were identified as Selvam Muthalagar and Mariswaran Sasivarnam, along with two others.

The four injured farmers were initially given first aid at the Perunazhi Government Hospital before being shifted to the Aruppukottai Government Hospital for intensive care.

The incident has caused concern among farmers in the area, who said wild boars have been repeatedly entering agricultural fields at night and damaging crops, including cotton and chilli.

Farmers said the repeated movement of wild boars into agricultural areas has become a growing concern, with crop damage affecting cultivation and the animals also posing a threat to those working in the fields.

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The farmers have urged the district administration to intervene and take immediate steps to control the movement of wild boars in the region and prevent further damage to crops and attacks on people.

They have also sought necessary measures to ensure the safety of farmers working in agricultural fields, particularly in areas where wild boar movement has been reported frequently.

The farmers said timely intervention by the authorities could help prevent similar incidents and minimise crop losses caused by wild boars in the area.

(Source: ANI)