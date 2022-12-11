Tamil Nadu: 4 dead in Cyclone Mandous

Chennai: At least four people have died across Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Mandous made landfall at Mamallapuram causing heavy rainfall in Chennai and coastal areas of the state.

On Saturday, Chief minister M K Stalin said, “So far, four human fatalities, deaths of 98 cattle and damage to 181 residences had been reported. Other details were being collected.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Mandous made landfall late Friday night, crossing the coast with a wind speed of 75 km an hour. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression.

“I inspected the affected areas. Corporation workers have worked very well. 4 people have lost their lives in this heavy rainfall. 98 cattle died too. 151 houses and huts got damaged, other damages are being calculated. In Chennai 400 trees uprooted,” chief minister Stalin told media-persons in Chennai.

Earlier, Stalin also distributed flood relief material and food among Cyclone Mandous-affected people in the Kasimedu area of Chennai.