Tamil Actor Thalapathy Vijay unveils Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’s flag

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay launched the flag and symbol of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday (August 22)in Chennai.

Vijay also took a pledge along with party workers and leaders to follow the path of social justice at the flag-launching event held at the party office in Chennai.

“We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil. I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings,” he read the pledge at the party event.

In February this year, Vijay had announced the launch of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and said he will be contesting the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay unveils the party’s flag and symbol today. (Source: ANI/TVK) pic.twitter.com/J2nk2aRmsR — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

