Take part in Slogan Making Contest for Paris Olympics 2024 and win attractive prize; Check details

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India, is pleased to announce a slogan writing competition for the Paris Olympics 2024. As you are aware, the Paris Olympics will commence on 26th July, and India is sending a strong contingent of over 115 athletes.

To support and cheer them on, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with MyGov delighted to launch slogan writing competition, aimed at tapping into the creative instincts of Indian citizens. This initiative will help motivate our athletes and inspire them to excel at the world’s most prestigious sporting event.

Technical Parameters:

Visit the website mygov.in to submit the slogan.

Write-up text (slogan) of the Poster should be submitted in Hindi/English.

It should be ensured that the slogan is relevant to the Olympics and Indian athletes.

Gratification:

Top 50 participants will win the Indian Team fan jersey.

Important dates:

Start Date: JUL 08, 2024

Last Date: JUL 25, 2024, 23:45 PM IST (GMT +5.30 Hrs)

Terms and Conditions: