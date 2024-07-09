Take part in Slogan Making Contest for Paris Olympics 2024 and win attractive prize; Check details

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India, is pleased to announce a slogan writing competition for the Paris Olympics 2024. As you are aware, the Paris Olympics will commence on 26th July, and India is sending a strong contingent of over 115 athletes.
To support and cheer them on, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with MyGov delighted to launch slogan writing competition, aimed at tapping into the creative instincts of Indian citizens. This initiative will help motivate our athletes and inspire them to excel at the world’s most prestigious sporting event.
Technical Parameters:
- Visit the website mygov.in to submit the slogan.
- Write-up text (slogan) of the Poster should be submitted in Hindi/English.
- It should be ensured that the slogan is relevant to the Olympics and Indian athletes.
Gratification:
- Top 50 participants will win the Indian Team fan jersey.
Important dates:
- Start Date: JUL 08, 2024
- Last Date: JUL 25, 2024, 23:45 PM IST (GMT +5.30 Hrs)
Terms and Conditions:
- The competition is open to all citizens of India.
- Entries must be original works by the creator.
- It should be ensured that the slogan is relevant to the Olympics and Indian athletes
- The competition will be in English and Hindi language. Entries submitted can be in either English or Hindi.
- Once submitted an entry cannot be withdrawn.
- If participant is a first-time user, he/she fills the required details for participation. By submitting the details and participating in the contest, participants can be contacted if declared a winner.
- Participant resorting to any kind of malpractices such as impersonation will be disqualified.
- Organizers will not accept any responsibility for incomplete entries or ones which have not been transmitted due to computer error or any other error beyond the organizer’s reasonable control. Please note proof of submission of the entry is not proof of receipt of the same.
- Organizers reserve the right to disqualify participants, refuse/discard entries if the information submitted is incomplete, false or erroneous.
- Organizers reserve the right to use the entries for future publicity campaigns of the Department.
- Organizers reserve the right to amend/cancel terms and conditions of the competition at any point of time as considered.
- The Submissions shall not comprise any illegal, offensive, objectionable, or inappropriate content or political overtones.
- In case of any dispute or difference arise, the decision of the jury shall be final.
- All disputes/ legal complaints are subject to the jurisdiction of Delhi only. Expenses incurred for this purpose will be borne by the participants themselves.
- By participating in the competition, the participant agrees to have read and accept the above-mentioned terms and conditions.