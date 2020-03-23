Narendra Modi. (File Photo: IANS)

Take lockdown seriously: PM Modi

By IANS

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. Modi also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to follow the rules and Get the laws done”.

IANS

