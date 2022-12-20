Taj Mahal receives Rs 1 crore water bill from Agra Municipal Corporation

New-Delhi: The iconic Taj Mahal has received a water bill, property tax and a warning from the Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC).

According to officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued.

The ASI has asked to pay Rs 1 crore as water tax and Rs 1.4 lakh as property tax on the Taj Mahal. The bills are for the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The Agra Municipal Corporation also asked the ASI to clear the outstanding dues within 15 days and warned if they failed to do so, they will result in the property being attached.

ASI’s Superintending Archaeologist(Agra circle) Raj Patel told media, “A notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore”.

According to ASI officials, the Taj Mahal had been declared a protected monument in 1920 and even during the British rule, no house or water tax had been levied on the iconic monument.

