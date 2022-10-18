Synthetic milk manufacturing factory busted in UP district, owner held

By IANS 0
Synthetic milk manufacturing factory busted in UP district, owner held

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Police have busted a synthetic milk manufacturing unit in a village in the Moosajhagh area of Badaun district and recovered over 100 litres of synthetic milk, prepared using washing powder, refined oil and other chemicals.

Police said the owner of the unit has been arrested and he has been booked under the relevant sections of IPC on the complaint of the food safety officer (FSO).

According to the officials, the unit was running inside a house and its owner was supplying milk to several shops in the adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the food safety team has also collected samples from various shops in the area and have sent them to the lab for testing.

Additional Superintendent (SP) (rural) A.K. Srivastava said, “We conducted a raid along with the food safety team and recovered over 100 litres of synthetic milk from a factory in Moosajhagh area. An FIR has been registered in this case against the factory owner, Mangu. Further investigation is underway.”

You might also like
Nation

Terrorist held after 2 non-locals labourers killed in J&K

Nation

Was pressured to quit AAP during CBI grilling, claims Sisodia; agency refutes

Nation

These people to get two free LPG cylinders, check details

Nation

12 injured in fire, blast in Bihar’s East Champaran

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.