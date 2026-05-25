Swift justice: Thoothukudi POCSO Court awards double death penalty in murder case

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Thoothukudi: In a landmark verdict that reaffirmed the state’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of women and children, the Thoothukudi District POCSO Court on Monday sentenced Dharma Muniswaran to a double death penalty for the horrific sexual assault and murder of a 12th-grade student from Vilathikulam.

The tragic incident, which occurred this past March, shook the conscience of the state. Demonstrating the government’s resolve to ensure speedy justice in cases of violence against minors, the legal proceedings were conducted with remarkable urgency.

Over the course of a rigorous three-month investigation and trial, the court examined testimonies from 71 witnesses to build an irrefutable case against the accused.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has lauded the verdict as a vital step in upholding the rule of law. The unprecedented speed of this trial, concluding within just three months, stands as a powerful deterrent against such heinous crimes and reflects the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward perpetrators of violence.

“Justice has been delivered with the gravity the situation demands,” the government noted, emphasising that the protection of the state’s citizens remains its highest priority. This verdict serves as a strong signal to society that the state will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a safe environment for all children and to provide victims with the justice they deserve.

The swift conclusion of this case is seen as a commendable achievement for the judiciary and the law enforcement agencies involved, reinforcing public trust in the legal system’s ability to protect the vulnerable.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday ordered that cases are to be promptly registered against those involved in heinous crimes. Such cases should be investigated swiftly, prosecuted effectively, and severe punishment should be secured against the accused individuals.

According to a press release by the Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Chennai, under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru C Joseph Vijay, a review meeting was held on Monday at the Secretariat regarding crimes against women and children, expediting the investigation and trial of such cases, preventive measures, and the creation of public awareness.

Officials from the Police Department, Social Welfare Department, and the Advocate General’s office attended the meeting. The Chief Minister emphasised that the cases related to sexual offences must be conducted swiftly and that stringent punishment must be secured against the accused. He stated that properly conducting such cases and ensuring severe punishment should serve as a deterrent to those planning to engage in criminal activities, the press release noted.

As per the release, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary M Saikumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, K Manivasan, IAS, Advocate General Thiru Vijay Narayan; Secretary to Government, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, Mariam Pallavi Baldev, IAS, Director General of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Maheshwar Dayal, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Women and Child Crime Prevention Wing), Anita Hussein, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Women and Child Crime Prevention Wing), C Rajeshwari, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Thiru Ashra Garg, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Singappen), K Bhavaneeswari, IPS, and other senior government officials were also present at the meeting, the release added.

(Source: ANI)