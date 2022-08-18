Sweet Heist: Cadbury Chocolate Worth Rs 17 Lakhs Stolen From UP Godown

In a very surprising case that has come forward, Cadbury chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakhs were stolen from a warehouse in Chinhat area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred between the night of August 15 and 16, 2022.

The Chinhut Police Station has registered the case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please come forward” Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the chocolate distributor said.

In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates and received a call from his neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door to the house was broken. The distributor said that thieves had emptied the godown. They had also taken away the digital video recorder and other appliances of the CCTV security cameras.

He also mentioned that one of the neighbours heard a pick-up truck in the night and thought Sidhu had come to take away some stock. He suggested that the thieves may have used the truck to ferry the stolen chocolates.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, east zone, Syed Abbas Ali said that footages from CCTV cameras installed in other parts of the localities are being scanned for clues.