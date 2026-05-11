Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide Murder Case: Three arrested from UP, Bihar

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Kolkata: Three people have been arrested in the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of West Bengal’s new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Three accused arrested are identified as Vishal Srivastava, Raj Singh and Mayank from UP and Bihar.

The victim, Chandranath Rath also referred as Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide was on his way home when he was shot dead at point-blank range on Wednesday night, around 10 PM.

Rath was attacked when he was seated in a front passenger seat in a SUV car and was just 200 meters away from his home in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas.

As per reports, Initial investigation revealed that he was blocked by a silver-coloured Nissan Micra following which bike-borne assailants shot him. Following which the assailants used another car and bike to flee the murder scene.

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The car that was used to block the way of Rath’s car was abandoned at the crime spot.

The recent development of the case is that the three accused are arrested; they were identified by tracking the car at the toll plaza using CCTV footage. Assailants were spotted making UPI payment at a toll plaza.

It is being reportedly said that the CCTV footage helped the police to find the assailants linked to this murder case.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.