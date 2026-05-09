Suvendu Adhikari to take oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister at 11 AM

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Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari to take oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister at 11 AM. The location of the oath taking ceremony is Brigade Parade Ground.

Today’s day was choosen for the new start of West Bengal as it coincides with the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore as per the Bengali calendar.

Important members of the Union Cabinet and several top Central BJP leaders along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states will be attending this historical event.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel have arrived in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami have also arrived in Kolkata to attend the ceremony.

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Suvendu Adhikari in past played a key role in TMC party but due to differences in 2019, he decided to quit the Mamata Banerjee led party in 2021. He then joined BJP. He was considered as a close aide of TMC when he was a part of the party.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta while speaking to ANI says, “…Under the leadership of PM Modi and Suvendu Adhikari, the state government will practise the politics of trust and development…”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Kolkata | On the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government in West Bengal, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, “…Under the leadership of PM Modi and Suvendu Adhikari, the state government will practise the politics of trust and development…” pic.twitter.com/qOSjKasJuJ — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026