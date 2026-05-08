Suvendu Adhikari to be BJP’s first Bengal Chief Minister

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Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday was elected as the legislative party leader of BJP party. He will be BJP’s first Bengal Chief Minister.

The announcement was made following a key meeting of BJP’s newly elected MLAs in Kolkata, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the party’s Bengal unit chief Samik Bhattacharya.

Adhikari’s swearing-in ceremony will now take place at the Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday (May 9) at 11 am, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, various union ministers and chief ministers of several states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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Notably, Adhikari has been a five-time MLA. Adhikari had first contested a West Bengal elections in 2001 from Mugberia, but lost by nearly 15,000 votes. He first got elected to the West Bengal assembly from Kanthi Dakshin in 2006. In 2016, he changed his seat to Nandigram, though; which he was able to retain in 2021. In 2026, he contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, and won both.

Other than this, Adhikari has also been a two-time Lok Sabha member. He first got elected to the lower House from Tamluk in 2009. He was also able to retain this seat in the 2014 parliamentary elections.