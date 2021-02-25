SUV with suspected explosives found outside Mukesh Ambani’s home

By WCE 3
SUV with suspected explosives found outside Mukesh Ambani's home
Photo Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai Police went into a tizzy after an SUV filled with suspected explosives was detected outside Antilia, the lavish multi-storied home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, here on Thursday evening, officials said.

Top police officers have rushed to the spot for investigation, and the entire area has been cordoned off. Further investigations are underway.

A police dog squad, explosive experts, and others are inspecting the SUV in which the suspected explosives were stored.

Minister of State for Home, Shambhuraj Desai, told media persons that he has instructed the top police officers to probe the matter thoroughly and ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

Mumbai Police went into a tizzy after an SUV
Photo Credit: IANS

He added that if required, the government would enhance the security at the building and also around the Ambani family.

Desai declined to comment on media speculation that the suspected explosive materials were gelatin sticks and said the police probe will reveal the details.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Same-Sex Partners Not Comparable With Indian Concept: Govt

Sports

Indian Grand Prix 2: Odisha’s Dutee Chand wins 100m race clocking 11.44 seconds

Nation

UK Court orders fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s extradition to India

State

UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Online Application For More Than 2000 Vacancies Begins;…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.