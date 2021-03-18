SUV Probe: NIA Seizes Mercedes, Toyota Prado Linked To Vaze

Mumbai: In the ongoing probe into the SUV case, the NIA has seized two more cars — a Mercedes and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado — allegedly used by arrested and suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, official sources said here on Thursday.

The Toyota was even found parked near his Thane residence.

Around mid February, these vehicles were reportedly driven around to conduct a recce of the spot outside Antilia building – the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani – where a SUV Scorpio was found abandoned on February 25 along with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

The development comes two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized a Mercedes which was driven by Vaze and the number of vehicles impounded by the agency has gone upto 6 till date including an Innova.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had released a photograph of a Bharatiya Janata Party activist with the first Mercedes seized by the NIA on Tuesday.

“Why is the BJP in a hurry? The probe is on by a Central agency. We have seen over the past one year how the BJP makes outlandish allegations which ultimately falls flat on its face, be it the case of Palghar lynchings case or the death of Sushant Singh Rajput,” Sawant said sharply.

He reiterated that the BJP was out to defame the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state since it was voted out of power.

The BJP, however, rubbished the allegation claiming the party worker was only posing with the luxury vehicle which was purchased by his friend.

