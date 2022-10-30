Suspected Pak drone spotted on International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district

By IANS 0
drone spotted on International Border

Jammu: A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Border security force (BSF) sources said that the suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district along the IB Saturday night.

“Searches are going on in the area,” sources said.

Drones along the IB are being used by the terrorist outfits with the assistance of Pakistan’s ISI to drop consignments of arms and ammunition on the Indian side of the border.

You might also like
Nation

4 feared dead, 6 injured in Jammu & Kashmir landslide

Nation

In Indian context, female family member needs to look after children: Kerala HC

Nation

Indore Shocker: Two minors dragged by a truck on suspicion of mobile theft

Nation

Vande Bharat train in Mumbai hits cattle, nose damaged

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.