Suspected Pak drone spotted on International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district

Jammu: A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Border security force (BSF) sources said that the suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district along the IB Saturday night.

“Searches are going on in the area,” sources said.

Drones along the IB are being used by the terrorist outfits with the assistance of Pakistan’s ISI to drop consignments of arms and ammunition on the Indian side of the border.