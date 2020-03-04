Suspected Covid-19 patient in Punjab runs away from hospital

Chandigarh: A 32-year-old suspected coronavirus patient in Punjab’s Moga town who returned from Dubai and was advised quarantine on Wednesday refused to get himself admitted to the local Civil Hospital isolation ward and fled to his home.

“The patient with symptoms of respiratory discomfort was advised hospitalisation. He initially refused to get himself admitted to the isolation ward owing to scare and disappeared. Now, a medical team has been deputed to bring him back to the hospital from his residence,” a health official said.

The patient had returned from Dubai on Tuesday.

Two suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here. Both are residents of Chandigarh.

One has a history of travel to Indonesia and Singapore last week with his family, while another has a travel history to Bali.

Doctors said that in both suspected cases, the patients are stable and under constant monitoring.