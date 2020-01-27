Suspected Chinese coronavirus patient in Kolkata hospital

Kolkata: A Chinese national, suspected to be suffering from coronavirus, has been admitted in the state-run Infectious Diseases Hospital here.

She has been kept at the isolation ward.

A state Health Department team examined 28-year-old Hu Mai. Later, Director of Health Education, Debsish Bhattacharya said she was stable.

It is learnt that Hu Mai had left China six months back, and visited Namibia, Madagascar and Mauritius before reaching India on Janaury 24.

After she came here, the woman felt sick and went to a private health facility, which referred her to the ID Hospital in Beleghata on Sunday.

However, Kolkata Municipal Corporation authorities claimed the doctors have not seen any symptom of coronavirus in the patient.

“She got panic-stricken. Our doctors monitored her condition through the night on Sunday. They examined her yet again on Monday. The doctors say she doesn’t have any classical symptom of coronavirus,” said KMC Mayor-in-Council member Swapan Samaddar.

He assured the people of Kolkata that the authorities were prepared to deal with any eventuality in connection with the virus which has caused a worldwide alert.