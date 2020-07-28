Bollywood late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has filed a complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna, Bihar.

As per reports, filing a five page FIR on Sunday, father of the deceased actor has alleged that Rhea had taken money from Sushant in the name of love and later abetted him to commit suicide. Sushant’s father expressed his inability to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues. Therefore, the case was filed in Patna.

Following the complaint a four member Police team has visited Mumbai for investigation of the case.

Sushant and Rhea dated for a while before death of the actor. Earlier Rhea had shared a post on Instagram requesting Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. In the post she mentioned herself as girlfriend of the late actor.

“Respected @amitshahofficial sir ,I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty,” Rhea wrote.

It is to be noted that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Post mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide.