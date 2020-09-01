Bhubaneswar: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has not been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her statement on Tuesday.

This was confirmed by Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, when IANS reached out to him to verify the fact. Asked if Rhea has been summoned by ED on Tuesday, Maneshinde gave a one-word reply: “No.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that the CBI has summoned Rhea’s parents, Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the demise of the actress’ boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Monday, Rhea had been questioned by the CBI’s Special Investigation Team for nine hours on several issues including her leaving Sushant’s flat on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him.

According to the CBI officials, Rhea, accompanied by brother Showik, arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15am on Sunday and left at 7.30pm. A CBI source said that the agency questioned her again about the events leading to her exit from Sushant’s Bandra flat on June 8.

The source also said that she was questioned about the expenses made by her from Sushant’s credit card and his medical treatment. The source said that the CBI team was keen on getting more details on Sushant’s treatment, about what medicines were being administered to him, and since how long he was receiving treatment.

The source claimed that when questions about the medical treatment and medicines were asked, Rhea was “evasive”.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His father KK Singh had filed a case with the Bihar Police against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, friend Siddharth Pithani and unknown others. The case is currently being handled by the CBI