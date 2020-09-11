Rhea Chakraborty Bail rejected
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Bail Rejected By Court

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Rhea Chakraborty will stay in Byculla jail, where she was taken after a magistrate sent her to judicial custody till September 22. The bail requests of her brother Showik Chakraborty and eight other accused were also rejected.

Her lawyer will now approach the Bombay High Court for bail.

The Narcotics Control Bureau argued that if released on bail, the actor may tamper with the evidence and also try to win over witnesses using her position in the society and money power.

Rhea Chakraborty had conscious knowledge of drugs use by her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, said the agency, and had made herself a part of this offence by procuring drugs for him.

The 28-year-old actor was arrested on Monday on charges of buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, a rising movie star whose death on June 14 is being investigated by various agencies including the CBI.

