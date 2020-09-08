rhea chakraborty arrested

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Rhea Chakraborty Arrested Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Rhea Chakraborty today. She will be taken for a medical test.

Reportedly, she will be produced before the court, along with three other accused who had been arrested earlier.

The NCB might file a request before the court seeking that they need to keep all four in police remand for further questioning.

Sources say that, to break cartel her custodial interrogation is needed.

It is noteworthy that, the Mumbai Police had registered a case of abatement to suicide against two of Sushant Rajput’s sisters based on a complaint by Rhea Chakraborty last night.  

