Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Questions Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Friday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning after being summoned in the Bollywood actor’s death case.

Rhea arrived at the DRDO guesthouse here, where the CBI’s Special Investigation Team started her grilling. This is for the first time that Rhea was being questioned by the federal agency, after it took over the case on August 6.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Neeraj Singh have also been questioned.

The CBI will be asking her about her relationship with Sushant; how he was behaving during the Europe trip last year; the alleged drug angle and the financial transactions from his account.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the various angles into the case.

The ED registered a case of money laundering  against Rhea and others on July 31, while the NCB registered a case on Wednesday on the request of the financial probe agency.

