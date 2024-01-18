Suryavanshi Thakur community people to wear turban after 500 years

New Delhi: The people of the Suryavanshi Thakur community in Uttar Pradesh will wear turban after approximately 500 years ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishta’ samaroh of the historic Shree Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

As per a report shared by ANI on X platform (formerly Twitter) the people of Suryavanshi Thakur community in Sarairasi village of Ayodhya had taken an oath about 500 years ago that they would not wear turban on the head till the temple was reconstructed at the site.

Since on January 22, the Ram Lalla temple’s pran pratistha will be held, they have decided to wear turban again as their wish was fulfilled.