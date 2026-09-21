Surendra Koli Death: Family seeks probe as police await autopsy report

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New Delhi: Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in all 13 cases related to Nithari killings, was found dead at his tea stall in Haridwar on September 18.

Police initially believed Koli committed suicide after seeing the rope around his neck, but Koli’s family raised doubts over his death.

Koli’s brother Chandan Koli has demanded a high-level investigation, claiming that family members noticed blood around his mouth and nose when they saw the body.

He also pointed to the rope tied around Koli’s neck and said these circumstances made the family question whether it was a suicide.

Police have maintained that the case is still at an early stage.

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According to a preliminary report, the death appeared to be a suicide, but the exact cause would be established only after the post-mortem report.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events.

Koli had been released after spending nearly two decades in prison following his acquittal in the Nithari cases.

He had recently started running a small tea stall in Haridwar as he attempted to rebuild his life.

The allegations of foul play made by his family have not been established, and investigators are awaiting forensic and post-mortem findings.