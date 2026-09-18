Surendra Koli, acquitted in 2006 Nithari serial killings, dies by suicide in Haridwar

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Haridwar: Surendra Koli, who was accused and later acquitted in the infamous Nithari killings case, has allegedly died by suicide in Haridwar on Friday.

According to Haridwar Police, Koli was residing in the Bhupatwala area under the jurisdiction of Haridwar city Kotwali.

He had been running a tea stall in the Bhupatwala area for the past several days.

Haridwar City CO Shishupal Singh Negi said a man, identified as Surendra Koli based on an Aadhaar card found at the spot, allegedly died by suicide in the Sapt Rishi area, adding that an FSL team was examining the scene.

Speaking to ANI, Negi said, “We have just received information that a person has died by suicide in the Sapt Rishi area. At first sight, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, an Aadhaar card found at the spot bears the name Surendra Koli and the address also matches. We have received information that the person, identified as Surendra Koli, allegedly died by suicide and appears to have been an accused in the Nithari case.

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“We have been told that he was running a tea stall here and had been living in the area for some time. Our FSL team has reached the spot and is conducting a preliminary examination. After the FSL team’s visit, the proceedings for the inquest and post-mortem will be carried out. The inquest and post-mortem will be conducted by a panel,” he said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the body into custody. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Koli and businessman Moninder Singh Pandher were accused in the 2006 Nithari serial killings, which came to light after skeletal remains of children were recovered from a drain behind Pandher’s house in Noida.

Last year, the Supreme Court acquitted Koli, who had been convicted in the Nithari killings case, and set aside his conviction.