Suraj Revanna, brother of Prajwal Revanna arrested in sexual assault case

Suraj Revanna arrested

Bengaluru: The elder brother of Prajwal Revana and Janata Dal-Secular leader Suraj Revanna has been arrested for sexually assaulting a male party worker.

According to media reports, a case was filed against Suraj Revanna based on a complaint registered by the 27-year-old party worker of sexually assaulting him at a farm house in Karnataka’s Hassan district on June 16.

Meanwhile, he refuted the charge and alleged that the man filed a false complaint against him after he refused to pay him Rs 5 crore.

Earlier yesterday, a friend of Suraj, one Shivkumar also filed a police complaint, alleging that the party worker approached him earlier this month and demanded Rs 5 crore, threatening that he would file a sexual abuse case against Suraj Revanna if his demands were not fulfilled.

It is worth mentioning here that Suraj Revanna’s brother Prajwal Revana is facing sex crimes allegations by multiple women presently. On May 21, Revanna was arrested from the Bengaluru International Airport soon after he arrived from Munich, Germany.

The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna left the country on April 26, following the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka after the alleged sex video scandal came to light.

The authorities had issued an arrest warrant, a lookout notice and a Blue Corner notice against him.

