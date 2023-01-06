Supreme Court transfers to itself, pending petitions for recognition of same-sex marriage

On January 6, the Supreme court transferred petitions to itself. The petitions were from across several different high courts that were seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages. The Centre has been asked to submit a counter affidavit in six weeks.

For the Supreme court’s petitions on same sex marriage, the panel looking into the matter comprised of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. The panel allowed the petitioners with certain liberties. One of which was that the petitioners could make themselves appear in front of the panel via virtual mode, in case being physically present was not possible for them. A batch of petitions has now been listed for March 13, 2023.

Chief Justice Chandrachud dictated an order, saying,

“Since several petitions are pending before diverse high courts on the same subject, we direct to transfer all petitions before this court. To obviate any difficulty to a petitioner who cannot engage a counsel or travel to Delhi, all the petitioners are provided liberty to appear on virtual platform and advance their submissions. Link to be provided to any who ask for the same. Notice to be issued to central agencies. Counter affidavits to be filed by 15th Feb 2023. List for directions on March 13th.”

For the Supreme court’s petitions on same sex marriage, the panel also had Advocate Kanu Agarwal, representing Union of India and Advocate Arundhati Katju, on behalf of the petitioners. They were requested to prepare dossiers of precedents and legislation related to the matter.