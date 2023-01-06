Supreme Court transfers to itself, pending petitions for recognition of same-sex marriage
For the Supreme court's petitions on same sex marriage, the panel also had Advocate Kanu Agarwal and Advocate Arundhati Katju
On January 6, the Supreme court transferred petitions to itself. The petitions were from across several different high courts that were seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages. The Centre has been asked to submit a counter affidavit in six weeks.
For the Supreme court’s petitions on same sex marriage, the panel looking into the matter comprised of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. The panel allowed the petitioners with certain liberties. One of which was that the petitioners could make themselves appear in front of the panel via virtual mode, in case being physically present was not possible for them. A batch of petitions has now been listed for March 13, 2023.
