Supreme Court to Form High-Powered Committee to Probe CJP Protest Violence and Police Excesses

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will constitute a high-level inquiry committee to conduct an independent probe into the alleged police excesses during the CJP’s Parliament March. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice B.V. Nagarathna made the observation while hearing allegations of police excesses and barbarity during the protest.

The bench said the proposed high-power committee will investigate the alleged excessive use of force by police as well as attacks on police personnel during the protest.

The panel will comprise one former Supreme Court judge, one former High Court Chief Justice, and one senior retired police officer. Fact-finding and investigation of all related incidents will be the committee’s primary responsibility.

The bench directed that the committee be provided with all necessary infrastructure and facilities. It also said that any victim can approach the committee directly to present their account. Based on the committee’s recommendations, necessary legal action will be taken.

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The bench also expressed concern over the future of students. It noted that FIRs against many students and protesters could destroy their future and careers. Indicating that it may use its powers under Article 142 to do “complete justice”, the bench said it may consider quashing all FIRs registered against protesters across the country in one go. However, it clarified that persons with a criminal background will not get the benefit.

The Supreme Court also said the committee will probe allegations of harassment of women protesters, online harassment, and targeting of vulnerable or sensitive individuals on social media.

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