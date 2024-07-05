Supreme Court to consider reviewing same-sex marriage review petition in an open court

New Delhi: There have been too many discussions going on regarding homosexuality these days. A petition has been filed to review the verdict passed by the Supreme Court on not legalizing same-sex marriage in the country. There would be an open court for the hearing of the same. The hearing is scheduled to be on 10th July by a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud along with Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna and PS Narasimha.

Earlier, the case was being heard in the Supreme Court when the Court passed its verdict on October last year. It denied to legalize homosexual marriage. A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled out the case saying there is no fundamental right to marry. It stated that the right forum to discuss the same is not the Court but the Parliament. The house was said to be the right forum to debate and pass laws regarding conferring legal status to same-sex marriage. According to the prevalent law, only the marriage between ‘male’ and ‘female’ is recognised by the law which the queer community wishes to change to gender neutral.

It is to be noted here that same-sex marriage is legal in 36 countries including Australia, Germany, New Zealand, France, England, and many more but it’s yet to be legal in India. The queer couples can cohabit but no legal recognition was bestowed to them in India.

The review petition has stated out some points. ‘No contract or forceful state action can curtail an adult’s fundamental right to marry’. Homosexuality was seen as a crime at the time of the enforcement of 1954 Act. However, now Supreme Court has decriminalized homosexuality resulting in many coming out of the cupboard. But as the gender neutral marriage is yet to be legal it does not allow the queer community the same freedom as the other heterosexual couples.