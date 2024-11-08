Supreme Court scraps summer vacation, renames it as partial working days

New Delhi: The Supreme Court summer vacation has been scrapped by the soon to retire Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The vacation has been renamed as partial working days.

A circular was passed in this regard which read as follows, “In exercise of the powers conferred by article 145 of the Constitution, and all other enabling provisions in this behalf, the Supreme Court with the approval of the President, hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Supreme Court Rules, 2013…”

Further, “Where any particular number of days is prescribed by these rules, or is fixed by an order of the Court, in computing the same, the day from which the said period is to be reckoned shall be excluded, and, if the last day expires on a day when the Court is closed, including partial Court working days, that day and any succeeding days on which Court remains closed or partially open shall also be excluded.”

The rules of the Supreme Court summer vacation were amended and read, “The Court shall sit in two terms annually, the first commencing from the termination of the partial Court working days and ending with the day immediately preceding such day in December as the Court may fix for the commencement of the Christmas and New Year holidays, and the second commencing from the termination of the Christmas and New Year holidays and ending with the commencement of the partial Court working days.

“The length of the partial Court working days and the number of holidays for the Court and the offices of the Court shall be such as may be fixed by the Chief Justice and notified in the Official Gazette so as not to exceed ninety-five days excluding Sundays,” the Court further added in the circular.