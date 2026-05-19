Supreme Court says stray dogs to be removed from streets, Cant’ Ignore dog bites

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New-Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking modification of its November 2025 order to remove stray dogs from streets and public places.

The Supreme Court also dismissed petitions filed by dog ​​lovers seeking modifications to the orders regarding the removal of dogs from public places such as schools, colleges, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stands. “We are dismissing all applications challenging the Animal Welfare Board’s SOPs,” the Supreme Court said.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria observed that the right to life with dignity includes the right to live freely without the fear of harm from dog bite incidents and said the state “cannot remain a passive spectator.”

“The court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travellers, and old-age people have fallen victim to dog bite incidents. Constitution doesn’t envisage a society where children and elderly people are to survive on the mercy and physical strength,” the bench observed.

Supreme Court refuses to modify its November 2025 order to remove stray dogs from public institutions like hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stations, railway stations etc. pic.twitter.com/sG8H975iug — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

The apex court directed that all states shall take necessary steps to strengthen and implement the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) framework rules.

Directions that have been issued today by Supreme Court:

1. States/UTs shall take measures to enforce the Animal Welfare Board of India Rules.

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2. States/UTs shall set up at least one Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in one district.

3. States/UTs shall ensure adequate availability of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins.

4. Officials of the local bodies and institutions, who are duty-bound to implement the directions to secure the places from dogs, shall be entited to due protection for the performance of their duties. No FIRs or criminal complaints should be ordinarily registered against them for the performance of their duties.

5. Authorities may take measures as may be legally permissible, including euthanasia in case of rabid, dangerous dogs, to curb the threat to human life.

6. The High Courts are to register suo motu cases to monitor compliance with the directions.

7. Directions also issued to the NHAI to secure highways from the menace of stray cattle.

In its landmark November 7, 2025 order, the Supreme Court directed local authorities to remove stray dogs from institutional areas such as schools, hospitals, educational campuses, sports complexes, railway stations and bus stands.

The court also warned against releasing the dogs back into these areas after vaccinating and sterilising them, directing instead that they be relocated to designated shelters.

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