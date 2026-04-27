Supreme Court registers suo motu case for woman lawyer who faced brutal assault

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu case for victim woman lawyer who faced brutal assault after receiving letter and photographs as evidence presented infront of the court by a lawyer.

As per the reports, from the evidences, a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant took note of the serious nature of injuries suffered by the victim and after which took an account of the serious injuries suffered by the victim and the fact that she had to initially undergo treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the Court decided to immediately intervene and registered a suo moto case.

The victim lawyer’s condition is very bad and is currently being treated in at AIMS Trauma centre.

It is being said that the court was informed that the victim’s husband is the prime accused and has been arrested by the police. The court has expressed for a fair investigation and has issued an interim direction.

The Commissioner of Police has been requested to hand over the investigation to a senior officer, preferably a woman officer.

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It is being reportedly said that the husband has taken away the two children for which the court has directed the police to find them and the custody of the eldest daughter of the couple shall remain with the maternal family members, where she is currently staying.

Taking into account the financial distress of the victim, particularly in light of her medical treatment and responsibility towards her minor daughters, the Court directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to initiate steps for the grant of compensation and release an appropriate amount to the victim.

It is also said that many hospitals denied treatment and admission to the victim which includes Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Kailash Deepak Hospital and RK Hospital for which the court has Investigating Officer to inquire into this aspect and submit a report on the next date of hearing.

The matter will be taken up on the next date of hearing, when further directions may be issued.

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