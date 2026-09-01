Supreme Court quashes FIRs against NEET protesters

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New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed FIRs registered against protesters who participated in the recent country-wide protests against alleged paper leaks.

The order, passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice Suryakant, covers FIRs registered against students in Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar in connection with the protests.

The Supreme Court was hearing applications filed by Delhi Police and the states of Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar and West Bengal seeking directions concerning FIRs registered in connection with protests in which thousands of students and youth participated.

The court recorded that the Central Government and the applicant states had consciously decided not to proceed with the FIRs so that students and youth who participated in the protests would not face consequences merely for taking part in the demonstrations.

The court observed that “mere participation in protests shall not be taken as an offence” and directed that the FIRs covered by its order would not be pursued.

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It further directed that any other FIR relating to protests held between July 20 and 25 that had not been formally brought before the court would also not be pursued and would be treated as quashed for all intended purposes.

The court, however, clarified that the relief would not extend to individuals with previous criminal records. The Delhi Police will continue proceedings against 2,873 people who have existing criminal cases or prior criminal records.

“We are told that the Delhi Police will register fresh FIRs against 2,873 persons with previous criminal records. No other fresh FIR will be registered,” Chief Justice Suryakant said.

The court also considered the issue of compensation for students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the NEET 2026 examination.

On the question of compensation, the Chief Justice said the court had been informed that a policy addressing the matter would be formulated within three months.