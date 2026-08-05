Supreme Court pushes ‘no insurance, no fuel’ plan

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought an action plan from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for an interim pilot project.

The Apex Court is considering a system where cars without valid third-party insurance might be denied petrol and diesel at filling stations.

Nearly 56 per cent of vehicles running on Indian roads- roughly 16.54 crore in number – are running without the insurance cover.

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Moreover the period of mandatory third party insurance of any new car is three years, that of new two-wheeler is of five years shall stand extended to four years and six years respectively.

To step up enforcement, the bench suggested that ANPR cameras be linked to the VAHAN database and insurance records to help them detect insurance-less vehicles and issue e-challans in that case.

The matter will be heard after all compliance reports are submitted.

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