Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on same sex marriage

The Supreme Court issues notice to centre on response to pleas to allow solemnisation of same sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act on Friday.

The apex court summoned the Centre asking for a response within four weeks after two Hyderabad-based men filed a petition seeking recognition of gay marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Special Marriage Act violates the Indian Constitution because it discriminates between same-sex and opposite-sex couples, depriving same-sex couples of both legal rights and the social respect and status that come with marriage, the petitioners argued.

Two petitions have been filed by the gay couples regarding the same sex marriage.

The petitions are listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice Hima Kohli.