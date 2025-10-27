Supreme Court issues notice to all states, UTs on digital arrest scams across country

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to all states and Union Territories regarding incidents of digital arrest scams across the country.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked all the states to furnish details of cyber arrest cases pending for investigation and posted the matter for hearing on November 3.

It also contemplated handing over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and inquired whether the CBI has the resources to handle all such cases across the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the CBI was already dealing with a few such cases.

“Please find out whether the CBI has the resources to handle all the cases,” the bench said.

The bench said that it wants a uniform probe but will not issue any directions today without hearing the states.

Earlier, the apex court took suo moto cognisance of incidents of digital arrest scams, where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement agencies or judicial authorities to extort money from citizens, particularly senior citizens.

The top court had, in a previous hearing, observed that the fabrication of judicial orders bearing forged signatures of judges strikes at the very foundation of public trust in the judicial system and the rule of law.

It had said that such action constituted a “direct assault” on the institution’s dignity.

“The fabrication of judicial orders bearing forged signatures of the judges strikes at the very foundation of the public trust in the judicial system, besides the rule of law. Such action constituted a direct assault on the institution’s dignity. Such a grave criminal act cannot be treated as an ordinary or routine offence of cheating or cybercrime,” the bench had observed.

The apex court had said that coordinated efforts between the central and state police are required to unearth the full extent of the enterprise involving forging judicial documents, extortion, robbery of innocent people, most importantly, the senior citizens.

The bench took suo moto cognisance of a complaint to the apex court by a senior citizen couple who have been defrauded of their life savings through a digital arrest scam last week.

The 73-year-old woman from Ambala alleged that scammers used forged Supreme Court orders to confine her in a digital arrest and extort more than Rs. 1 crore. She claimed that the fraudsters produced a fake order purportedly issued by the Supreme Court judge.

The apex court had issued notices to the Union of India through the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs; the CBI through its Director; the Principal Secretary, Department of Home; and the SP, Cyber Crime, Ambala. It also asked the Haryana government and the SP, cyber crime, Ambala, to file a status report on the investigation conducted so far.

The bench had also sought the Attorney General of India’s assistance on the issue.

