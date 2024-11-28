Supreme Court hears air pollution case in Punjab, raps government officials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court hearing in the matter of the air pollution case in Punjab has taken place on Thursday, said reliable reports. The Court has urged the government officials to stop stubble burning.

According to reports, the Supreme Court while hearing air pollution case took into note of a news report that stubble burning was being allowed by officials in Punjab after 4 pm to avoid satellite detection and said that if the report is correct it is a matter of serious concern.

The Supreme Court further stated that authorities cannot advise farmers to take advantage of the fact that at present activities are being detected which take place during few hours of the day and asked the Punjab government to immediately advise all officers to not indulge in such actions.

On the other hand the Apex Court heard the matter of the air pollution in Delhi also and said GRAP stage IV measures except for schools will continue to operate till Monday (2nd December) and in the meantime CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) is asked to hold a meeting and come out with the suggestion about moving from GRAP IV to GRAP III or GRAP II.