“Supreme Court has stated that peace and harmony should be maintained in Sambhal”: Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain

New Delhi: Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain who is representing the Hindu side in the Sambhal dispute case on Friday, said that the Supreme Court had asked the mosque committee to approach the High Court.

Speaking to the media, Jain said “The Supreme Court has said that peace and harmony should be maintained in Sambhal. The Supreme Court has passed an order directing the Masjid or mosque committee to approach the High Court and challenge the order of the trial court.”

Further, he added that the SC had also directed the advocate commissioner to file his report in a sealed cover.

“The court has directed the advocate Commissioner to file his report in a sealed cover. The court has said that it is not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case. SC has asked the Masjid Committee to challenge the order in the Allahabd High Court and the same is filed and should be listed before the HC in three working days. There is a limited stay on the trial court proceedings in the case,” he added.

Speaking on the Supreme Court that also asked the state government to ensure law and order, UP Dy CM KP Maurya said, “The government follows the orders given by the Supreme Court. Samajwadi Party does the work to violate the SC orders. I advise goons and rioters of the Samajwadi Party to not disturb the atmosphere else their party will sink…”

Meanwhile, ahead of the submission of the survey report of the Jama Masjid by the ASI team in the District court, Vishnu Kumar Sharma, a lawyer representing the Government of India and ASI said that the reply by them would be filed in the court today.

“We might file our reply in the court today..” Sharma said.

On Friday, relative peace prevailed in the city during the Friday prayers with police ensuring maintenance of law and order.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, “Namaz prayers have been offered peacefully in the entire district. The situation is peaceful. We are talking to the citizens and enlisting trust in them. People are cooperating with us. For us, it is important that law and order is maintained.”

Tensions in Sambhal had been simmering since the local court ordered a survey of the mosque on November 19. Opposing the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid people clashed with police, resulting in the deaths of four persons. The survey followed a petition filed by some persons in the local court, claiming that the site of the mosque was previously a Harihar temple.

(ANI)