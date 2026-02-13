Supreme Court grants interim bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife in Rs 30 crore fraud case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted major relief to Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt in connection with an alleged Rs 30 crore fraud case.

The apex court ordered their release on interim bail to Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt who were arrested by the Rajasthan Police from Mumbai in December last year. Since their arrest, the couple are kept in Central Jail in Udaipur.

While hearing the case, the bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that criminal provisions cannot be misused for the recovery of money and it clear that criminal law should not be invoked merely to settle financial disputes.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also issued a notice to the Rajasthan government on their bail plea and directed the state to file its response within a week.

The bench further ordered that both Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt be released immediately upon furnishing bail bonds. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for coming Thursday.