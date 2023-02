New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking complete ban on the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’.

It is noteworthy that, the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and BBC India from operating from Indian territory.

The PIL sought to ban BBC in India in wake of airing the documentary titled, ‘India: The Modi Question’ relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

