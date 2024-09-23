Supreme Court directs all courts not to use the term ‘child pornography’

New Delhi: The Supreme court while hearing a matter on Monday said that, mere storage of child pornographic material is an offence.

Supreme Court said in the case of child pornography that, the mere storage of child pornographic material is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Supreme Court further suggested the Parliament to bring a law amending the POCSO Act to replace the term ‘child pornography’ with ‘Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material’.

Pending enactment of the amendment, the Union government can bring in an Ordinance to this effect, the Supreme Court further clarified.

Further it is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court has directed all courts not to use the term ‘child pornography’. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: 3 Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Operating Child Pornography Website