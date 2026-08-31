Supreme Court Declines to Stop CJP’s September 5 Delhi March

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The Supreme Court on Monday declined to restrain the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) from holding its proposed protest march in Delhi on September 5.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said law and order was the responsibility of the government and police. The court asked the petitioner to approach the Centre and Delhi Police with his concerns.

The plea was filed by retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh. His counsel, Dr Rizan Ahmed, told the court that CJP had not sought police permission for the proposed march and expressed concern over a large gathering in the national capital.

The court, however, said it could not presume that the protest would turn violent and trusted the organisers to maintain peace. It issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police but declined an urgent hearing before September 5. The matter will next be heard on September 10 along with related student protest cases.

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Why is CJP protesting?

CJP plans to march from India Gate to the New Delhi Police Headquarters. The protest is expected to include families of NEET students who died by suicide, people who allegedly faced police brutality during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalao’ protest, students and youth groups from across India.

The organisation had withdrawn its July 25 agitation at Jantar Mantar after discussions with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, saying assurances were given on its demands.

CJP now says three of its four demands remain unresolved. These include compensation for families of students who died by suicide in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, withdrawal of FIRs against protesters and an assurance against further action against students. It has also sought an apology from the Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police.